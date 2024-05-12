Palle sure of TDP victory in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi : Unable to digest the fact that TDP will come out victorious in Puttaparthi, YSRCP leaders were resorting to threatening and attacks against Opposition leaders across the State, alleged former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy. Nothing can prevent TDP from storming to power and Nara Chandrababu Naidu from becoming the CM, he added.

On Saturday, he participated in a road show in Kondakamarla panchayat of Obuladevara Cheruvu mandal, on behalf of his daughter-in-law Palle Sindhura Reddy.



Speaking on the occasion, Raghunath Reddy lashed out at the sitting MLA, Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy for doing nothing for the constituency development except looting the people. He claimed that TDP flag will fly over in Puttaparthi despite several conspiracies of the ruling party. He said that he could not repay the people for their support and respect and who gave him several high positions for about 27 years in this constituency and promised to serve people of this region till his last breath. He expressed confidence that people will support Palle Sindhura and make her win the election with high majority.



The TDP leader alleged that Puttaparthi YSRCP MLA Duddekunta Sridhar Reddy made a mockery of Sathya Sai Baba's drinking water project by diverting drinking water meant for people to his own garden. He cautioned people that if they re-elect such an MLA, he will sell Puttaparthi constituency completely.



Palle Sindhura Reddy requested the people to vote for her by treating her like their daughter and sister and make her with thumping majority.



Both Palle Raghunatha Reddy and Sindhura Reddy appealed to the people to elect an educated and young leader Palle Sindhura, who is starting her political life on a clean slate.



TDP candidate for Hindupur BK Parthasarathi urged the voters to vote for cycle symbol in the elections.



TDP leaders Pitta Obul Reddy, Jayachandra, Eddula Pramod Reddy, Shafi Zakir, Ramanjaneyulu, Anjannappa, Jana Sena mandal convener Mekala Eshwar, BJP leader Ranga Reddy and others participated.

