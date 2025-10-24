Panchayat DDO offices to open across state from Nov

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for panchayat raj and rural development Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that Regional Development Officer (DDO) offices will be set up across the state from November 1 to strengthen local governance and ensure effective delivery of welfare and development schemes.

Reviewing the functioning of panchayat raj department with senior officials, Pawan Kalyan said that the government abolished the cluster system, making all 13,351 village panchayats independent administrative units to improve efficiency and service delivery. He said the state is focused on providing basic infrastructure in villages without financial strain, leveraging funds from both the central and state governments. The Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare plans to enable financial autonomy for panchayats, supplementing allocations from the 15th Finance Commission.

“The NDA coalition government is committed to strengthening rural institutions through financial support and administrative reforms. The impact of these initiatives must be visible to the people, and employees should take active responsibility for village development,” Pawan said.

He directed senior officers to conduct regular reviews on the utilization of funds and progress of governance reforms at the grassroots level. He also instructed the department to submit a comprehensive development plan to be implemented under Palle Pandaga 2.0, the upcoming statewide rural development drive.