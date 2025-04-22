Parents should be pillars of strength for their children: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has urged parents of children with special needs to make full use of the support and schemes provided by the central and state governments to secure a better future for their children. He took part at an event held on Monday for the distribution of assistive devices to children with special needs, organised by the Education Department and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Tirupati MLA A Srinivasulu and District Education Officer KVN Kumar were also present.

Dr Venkateswar highlighted that there are around 3,600 students with special needs across the district. To cater to their educational needs, the state has established 34 ‘Bhavitha’ special schools – at least one in each mandal. These institutions are equipped with specialised teaching staff and infrastructure, providing tailored education and necessary equipment for students who may not thrive in conventional schools.

As part of the initiative, 421 students received various assistive devices including tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, Braille kits, and rollators. The Collector mentioned that remaining students will soon receive their equipment as well. He urged parents to be pillars of strength for their children and to actively engage with the opportunities made available to them.

MLA A Srinivasulu echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the support of ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India) and the Education Department in organising the distribution event. He praised Education Minister Nara Lokesh for introducing significant reforms in the department, prioritising inclusive education as part of the government’s agenda.

On this occasion, MLA and Collector personally handed out the assistive equipment to students. Also present at the event were Deputy Education Officer Balaji, Inclusive Education Coordinator Chandrasekhar Reddy, Headmistress Muni Sarada, along with several students and their families.

