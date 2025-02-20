Party activists first for TDP, asserts Lokesh

Tirupati : Proving once again that party activists remain supreme to the TDP, the party’s national general secretary and minister for education, IT, and electronics, Nara Lokesh, held a meeting with party cadres and local leaders soon after reaching Tirupati on Wednesday. His visit was part of a broader strategy to engage with the party grassroots before attending official programmes.

Lokesh made it clear that he has now taken a firm decision to prioritise meetings with party cadre during his visits to any Assembly constituency in the state. This statement holds significance as it comes at a time when the party membership has reached a record one crore. Emphasising his commitment to party strengthening efforts, Lokesh stated that he would dedicate most of his time to monitoring key programmes such as ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee,’ the party membership drive, voter verification, and the Mana TDP App.

During his visit to Tirupati, Lokesh first met with cluster, unit, and booth in-charges at the local TDP office, particularly those who performed well in the party membership enrolment drive. He inquired about the challenges they faced and assured them that their issues would be addressed promptly.

Addressing concerns raised by activists during his padayatra, Lokesh acknowledged that some felt unrecognised despite their hard work. He reassured them that he values both senior and junior leaders equally and that he supports those dedicated to advancing the party. He asserted that the party’s strength lies in its activists and that their hard work contributes to the party’s success.

He called upon party activists to set aside differences and work in unity, stressing the importance of solidarity in strengthening the TDP.

He also acknowledged the challenges faced by party members over the past five years, including false cases and police action, and encouraged them to move forward with resilience.

Noting that the permanent membership enrolment in Tirupati was yet to match the levels seen in Mangalagiri, where membership reached one lakh, Lokesh urged activists to avoid factionalism and focus on party unity. Later, he met with corporators of the Tirupati Municipality and assured them that the state government would extend all possible support for wards development.

Revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad, MLA Pulivarthi Nani, TDP leaders G Narasimha Yadav, M Sugunamma, R C Munikrishna and others attended the meeting.