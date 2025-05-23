Party workers will be duly recognised

Anakapalli: Part workers who strive for the development of TDP will be duly recognised, announced Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Speaking at the ‘mini Mahanadu’ organised in Anakapalli district here on Thursday, Home Minister Anitha alleged that illegal cases were filed against TDP leaders and activists during the previous government.

She pointed out that no development had taken place in Payakaraopeta in the past five years. On the contrary, the coalition government is focusing on both development and welfare giving equal importance to both aspects, she added.

The Home Minister mentioned that thousands of job opportunities will be provided to youth through the establishment of a Bulk Drug Park and an integrated steel plant to be set up jointly by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel. She stated that Payakaraopeta is the bastion of the Telugu Desam Party and every activist who served the party would be recognised.

During the programme, leaders and activists who have rendered excellent service in the constituency were honoured.

Earlier, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Anakapalle district in-charge Minister Kollu Ravindra unfurled the party flag, paid tributes to the founder of the TDP and former Chief Minister NTR by garlanded his statue. Several resolutions were unanimously approved in the mini Mahanadu in the presence of the party leaders.

An army of district MLAs, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and TDP top leaders participated in the programme.