Pattadar passbooks distribution from today

Guntur: District Collector A Thameem Ansariya announced that distribution of Pattadar passbooks bearing the AP State emblem will commence on Friday. The programme will continue till January 9.

She stated that the newly designed passbooks will be distributed during this period. A district-level programme will be held at 10:30 am at the Collectorate to mark inaugural. Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar will distribute the passbooks.

Thameem Ansariya said at the mandal level, distribution will be carried out in villages through Grama Sabhas as per the scheduled dates.

In total, 35,690 passbooks will be distributed across the district. She appealed to eligible beneficiaries to make use of this opportunity and collect their passbooks.