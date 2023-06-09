Pawan Kalyan to perform homam ahead of Varahi Yatra from June 14

Vijayawada: Political heat in Andhra Pradesh is gaining momentum nine months ahead of the Assembly elections.



While the YSRCP and TDP have launched their campaign, the Jana Sena would be launching the campaign from June 14. For the first time, party president Pawan Kalyan will be performing homam in the party office in Vijayawada before kick starting his Varahi Yatra. The party leaders are making all necessary arrangements for the homam.

The custom-made campaign vehicle Varahi will roll out for the first time for poll campaign from Annavaram on June 14. According to party sources, he would first visit Annavaram and offer prayers in Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple before kick starting yatra.

He would be addressing the first election meeting at Kathipudi in East Godavari district.

The Varahi Yatra in the first phase will cover East and West Godavari districts. Party sources said this yatra will be both launching of poll campaign, an opportunity for Pawan to interact with the people of various communities and understand their problems, strengthen the party cadre and make them poll ready and to identify prospective candidates.