Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday took to Twitter to extend greetings on Ugadi. On his Twitter handle, Pawan Kalyan tweeted that the lease farmers should forget about the problems they are facing due to debts. He also stated that the suicide of the lease farmers due to debts is painful. He alleged that the government has completely ignored the plights of the lease farmers.

He also alleged that the lease farmers are not provided with loans for the crops. The government does not even bother to compensate if the lease farmer suffers a loss. He added that if the farmers commit suicide, the government doesn't even provide financial aid to the kin of the farmer and doesn't even visit their house. He announced that the party decided to provide financial help of Rs 1 lakh to the family members of the lease farmers who committed suicide.

He said that the financial aid would at least be helpful for their children's education and other needs. He said that 80 lease farmers had committed suicide in the Godavari district. He recalled that the lease farmers produce 80% of the rice in the State. He said that 300 farmers had committed suicide since the YSRCP government came to power. On the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said that he along with the party members will visit the houses of the 150 lease farmers who committed suicide in Godavari districts.

He said the Jana Sena party will fight against the government on behalf of the people until it provides compensation to the farmers. He informed that during his visits to the houses of the lease farmers, Rs 1 lakh financial aid will be provided to the family members of the farmers. He demanded the government immediately provide compensation to the lease farmers in the State.

Pawan Kalyan vows to fight on behalf of lease farmers



