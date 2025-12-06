Pawan stresses discipline, and creativity in education

Chilakaluripet (Guntur district): Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said students must be nurtured into strong, capable individuals who contribute meaningfully to the nation.

He participated as the chief guest at the Mega Parents-Teachers Meeting held at Sarada ZP High School in Chilakaluripet on Friday, organised as part of the statewide initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan said harmonious relationships between parents an d teachers create a positive atmosphere that directly influences children. Discipline is essential for personal growth, he said, adding that students should not misunderstand the strict guidance of teachers. “When we grow up, we realise that the reprimands of our teachers are actually blessings that shaped us,” he recalled.

He expressed concern that even issues related to schools were being politicised. Referring to a recent minor incident at Pithapuram, he said attempts were made to drag children into political controversies.

People must remain cautious of such behavior, he added. Pawan also lamented that while thousands of acres are being encroached upon by influential individuals, many schools do not have playgrounds for children.

Highlighting the importance of creativity, he said modern-day education must focus on nurturing innovation among students. Teachers, he stressed, should aim to create responsible citizens rather than simply job-seekers.

He appreciated the initiative led by IT and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh in organising the Mega Parent–Teacher Meetings, which he said would help identify students’ strengths and weaknesses and guide their holistic progress.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced several contributions to the Sarada School. Noting the lack of sufficient books in the library, he promised to provide diverse Telugu, English and Hindi books, cupboards for storage, and 25 computers. He asked officials to prepare plans for a proper playground.

He urged students to pursue education with a long-term vision rather than merely aiming for marks. Citing the example of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who studied in Tamil medium and rose to become India’s Missile Man, he said extraordinary achievements come from dedication, discipline, and future-oriented learning.

Appealing to both parents and teachers, he stressed the need to protect children from the menace of drugs and ganja, which had spread dangerously during the previous government’s rule. The present government, he said, is committed to eradicating drug abuse and aims to work with communities to safeguard students.

During the visit, Pawan interacted warmly with students, examined their projects, appreciated their sports achievements, and reviewed the newly introduced Holistic Progress Cards that record academic, emotional, social, and creative development.

The event was attended by local MLA Pattipati Pulla Rao, Guntur ZP chairperson Kathera Heni Christina, officials from the education department and the district administration, school faculty, and parents.