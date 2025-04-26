Payment of dues to pensioners demanded

Ongole: APJAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu demanded that the government clear the dues to pensioners, including their gratuity, earned leave benefits, GPF, APGLI, DA, and PRC benefits pending for years immediately, and help the retired people lead a comfortable life.

APJAC Prakasam district executive committee meetings for men and women, and erstwhile Prakasam district Tahsildars Association meeting held in Ongole on Friday.

Bopparaju, the chief guest, explained that there are about 4.5 lakh persons retired from government services in the State. He stated that the TDP government during its tenure earlier had taken pensioner-friendly decisions like releasing GOMS 100 to provide all retirement benefits to the employees on the retirement day, facilitating their services, and dropping them at their residence in the service car, as a token of respect. He said that the government has also provided an additional quantum of pension for 10 percent and 15 percent to pensioners, who are 70 and 75 years of age, respectively. But, he said, the next government neglected GOMS 100, and reduced the additional quantum of pension by 3 percent from 2022 PRC.

Bopparaju said that the pensioners are among the people who wished and campaigned for the NDA parties with the hopes that their issues would be resolved. He mentioned that several hospitals are not allowing the Employees Health Scheme card to provide treatment and are suggesting going for reimbursement. He demanded that the government strengthen the EHS scheme or increase the reimbursement limit from Rs 2 lakh maximum to the real treatment cost.