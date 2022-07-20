Payyavula demands for an in-depth study on the financial situation of AP

TDP leader and MLA Payyavula Keshav stated that they have been saying for four months that the state of Andhra Pradesh is following the path of Sri Lanka and the Centre is also saying the same thing. Payyavula demanded that an in-depth study be done on the financial situation of the state. Payyavula Keshav spoke to this extent on Wednesday. PAC Chairman Payyavula stated that AP has borrowed four times more than Sri Lanka. He challenged. the state government whether it is ready for a special audit.



Payyavula alleged that government did not tell the details of the financial matters despite asking in the capacity of PAC chairman. He stated that he is ready to prove that there are no accounts for hundreds of PD accounts in relation to the state. "Are there political reasons for the Center to be soft on the state government," Payyavula said adding that YSRCP MPs should question the centre if they feel centre also doing wrong by taking loans.



Payyavula Kesav questioned why the YSRCP government is not criticising the centre when the Telangana counterpart is doing. He Payyavula Keshav stated that there are serious reasons for his security and he will disclose it at the right time as per the instructions of the party.