Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu
Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that people are not satisfied with Chandrababu's governance and his false promises and opined that defeat of the latter in both Kuppam and the additional constituency is certain in the next election.
On the other hand, he said that YS Jagan is implementing impactful welfare schemes and development initiatives that are unmatched by any other state. He said that people have faith in him and will vote for him to be the Chief Minister once again. Party workers and leaders should fully support Gurumurthy's victory in Satyavedu and work towards it.
He said CM Shri YS Jagan will be participating in the Siddam program on 3rd February in Anantarapur, and a preparatory meeting for this will be held in Tirupati on the 29th of this month.