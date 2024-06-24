Pendurthi former MLA allegedly attempted suicide

Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, former YSRCP Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj reportedly attempted suicide on Monday.



According to sources, the former MLA allegedly attempted suicide by taking sleeping pills.

Raising suspicion over his health condition, his family members immediately rushed him to a private hospital. Doctors mentioned that Adeep Raj is undergoing treatment and out of danger.

However, the former MLA's family members maintain that he was admitted to a hospital due to food poisoning.