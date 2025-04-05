Pharma intern Naganjanli dies after 12-day battle

Rajamahendravaram: The tragic death of 24-year-old pharmacy intern Nallapu Naganjali, who attempted suicide on March 24, at KIMS Bollineni Hospital, has sparked an emotional outpour. After being on life support for 12 days, Naganjali passed away on Saturday. Her final moments have now become a rallying cry for justice and systemic accountability.

Naganjali, a native of Routhugudem village in Jeelugumilli mandal in Eluru district, was in the final year of her Pharm-D course at Vikas Pharmacy College in Rajamahendravaram. For the past nine months, she has been working as an intern in the pharmacology department at KIMS Bollineni Hospital.

Police sources revealed that she was residing in a rented room located next to the office of one Duvvada Madhava Rao alias Deepak, who worked as an assistant general manager at the hospital. According to the complaint filed by her father, Deepak allegedly exploited her on the pretext of love and later abandoned her, leading to severe mental distress.

A suicide note recovered from her diary detailed her anguish, and distress and directly held Deepak responsible for her condition.

Acting on the complaint and the contents of the note, police initially registered a case under Cr.No: 54/2025 with Sections 74, 79, 351(2), and 226 of the BNS (including 354, 509, 506, and 309 IPC). The case was later altered to include stronger charges — Sections 75, 78, 115(2), 64, and 108 read with 56 of the BNS (354-A, 354-D, 323, 376, 306 r/w 116 IPC).

Based on primary evidence, police arrested Deepak and confirmed that further investigation is underway. Hospital authorities stated that Deepak was immediately terminated from service upon learning of the incident.

Naganjali’s death led to protests by student groups, demanding strict action against the accused and support for her grieving family. Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas visited the family and offered his condolences. He assured them that he would pursue the case to ensure the harshest punishment for the accused.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said the state government stands with the family. He assured that legal action is progressing against the accused and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of students and young women in Andhra Pradesh.

Former MP and YSRCP spokesperson Margani Bharat Ram also expressed grief over the incident. Addressing the media, he said, “We will continue this fight until Naganjali’s last wish for justice is fulfilled.”

He demanded that both the government and the hospital management take responsibility for supporting the bereaved family and ensuring that the accused is punished as per the law.

Criticising the state’s response, he questioned the effectiveness of the much-publicised ‘Shakti’ safety app introduced by the government, calling it ineffective in preventing such crimes. He also condemned the silence of the home minister, who had not issued even a single statement or social media post on the incident.

Congress leader T K Visweswara Reddy also expressed condolences and demanded ₹1 crore as compensation to the family of the deceased intern.