Plantation drives, advocacy programmes mark WED

Visakhapatnam: Plantation drives, advocacy programmes, mark the ‘World Environment Day’ celebrated in various places on June 5 (Thursday). Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu appealed to people that every household should plant trees and emphasised that it is also their responsibility to protect them. Speaking at a programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Srikakulam and the Forest Department marking the World Environment Day (WED), the Union Minister mentioned that instead of plastic, cloth bags and jute bags should be used, as they will not impact soil fertility. He informed that 4 lakh trees have been planted across the district.

The Pollution Control Board Srikakulam officials have asked everyone to use bottle-shaped dust bins placed at various junctions and temples. Marking the World Environment Day, a green rally and tree planting programme were held in Patrunivalasa village.

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar, District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, and officials participated. Development Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) Roshni Aparanji Korati and unit heads and senior officers celebrated the WED at the Special Economic Zone.

On the occasion Roshni planted saplings of fruit bearing plants. Speaking on the occasion, the Development Commissioner stressed the importance of the environment and the impact of environmental degradation on human beings.

An awareness programme was organised at Visakhapatnam Women’s Degree College on the occasion of World Environment Day. Vice principal Y Lakshmi, head of the department of Botany TMA Nivedita, NSS programme officer J Lavanya and students participated in the programme.

On the occasion of the World Environment Day, a plantation drive was organised by the Umar Alisha Rural Development Trust at the premises of Dr VS Krishna Government Junior College. The event was held in the presence of in-charge Principal B Ramavedavyas, faculty members, and students.

Highlighting the importance of planting trees for environmental protection, saplings were planted to inspire students towards environmental conservation. An awareness rally on environmental protection was held.

Faculty members of Krishna College including Sanyasi Rao, Rajasekhar Reddy, Muralikrishna, Sushma, Padmavati, Deepa Soujanya, Kalavati, and Balamurali participated in the event.

Marking the WED, a plantation drive was organised in the premises of the Government Chest Hospital under the joint aegis of the Bharatiya Janata Party medical wing, GVMC, and Sri Gayatri Welfare Cultural Youth Academy. About 1,500 saplings were planted on the occasion in the presence of R Sunil Kumar, Chief Medical Superintendent, Government Chest Hospital, Rupakula Visalakshi Charitable Trust chairman Rupakula Ravikumar, project director, GVMC UNICEF division N Srinivasa Rajamani, among others.