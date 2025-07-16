Plea to expedite rly development works

Rajamahendravaram: Member of Parliament for Rajamahendravaram Daggubati Purandeswari met South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Tuesday at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad to discuss railway development plans within her constituency.

She explained the meeting details. According to the MP, during the meeting, Purandeswari highlighted the delay in the main Rajamahendravaram railway station development works. She pointed out that despite Rs 271 crore being sanctioned for the project six months ago, tenders have yet to be called.

She urged the General Manager to immediately float tenders and commence work, emphasising the need to complete the station’s development and make it accessible to passengers by the Godavari Pushkarams in 2027. General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava assured the MP that tenders would be called within two to three days, and the first phase of the work would commence immediately. The meeting was attended by various railway officials, including railway union leader Unni Krishnan, BJP leaders Nagendra, and PM Krishna, among others.