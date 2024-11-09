Polavaram hydroelectric project work reaches new milestone

Polavaram: A significant milestone was achieved at the Polavaram Hydroelectric Project with the commencement of the stay ring segment installation. This important step marks a pivotal moment in the project’s progress. A special puja was performed to inaugurate the installation process, attended by esteemed officials from APGenco and MEIL.

Each stay ring segment weighs 34 metric tonnes and a complete stay ring consists of four segments, totalling 136 MT. The stay ring is a critical component of the Kaplan turbine, essential for efficient power generation. The successful installation of the stay ring and runner envelope will pave way for the subsequent vital construction phases, including the formation of the concrete spiral casing that will house the turbine and generator and the construction of the steel generator barrel.

Distinguished guests at the event included Rama Bhadra Raju, superintending engineer of APGenco Polavaram Hydro Electric Project and Y Bhima Dhanarao, executive engineer (E&M) at APGenco Polavaram Hydro Electric Project, along with other APGenco staff. From MEIL A Satish Babu, Joint COO, electromechanical senior engineer Manikanta and other project team members attended the ceremony.