Polavaram Project Action Plan Released by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled an action plan outlining the key targets for the construction of the vital irrigation project. The plan focuses on meeting tight deadlines and ensuring that several critical aspects of the project are completed ahead of schedule.

The construction of the Earth and Rockfill Dam (Gap-1) is set to be completed by February 2026, while the remaining work, including Gap-2, is expected to finish by December 31, 2027. However, the Chief Minister has directed authorities to aim for the completion of these tasks by July 2026.

In another important development, the Left Canal work, initially scheduled to be completed by February 2027, is targeted for completion by July 2026. The Right Canal work is expected to be finished by April 2026. Additionally, the diaphragm wall, a key component of the project, was originally planned for completion by February 2026, but the Chief Minister has set a revised deadline of December 2025.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of completing the Eastern Canal and other vital structures by August 2026. He directed that the construction of the dam be fast-tracked, with water being diverted through the right and left canals through gravity by temporarily storing water at the Kaper Dam.

Despite the original target for project completion set for 2027, Naidu is focused on ensuring that several tasks are completed earlier, with a strong commitment to finishing the project as soon as possible. He highlighted the crucial role of the Polavaram project, describing it as the "lifeline" of the state, comparing it to two eyes for Andhra Pradesh, alongside the Amaravati capital project.

The Chief Minister expressed his concerns over the project's setbacks during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), stating that some "wicked individuals" had caused significant damage by halting progress and mismanaging funds. Naidu also pointed out that due to corruption, incompetence, and a lack of experience, many key works were delayed. The damage to the diaphragm wall alone will cost an additional 2,400 crore rupees to repair, he added.

During his visit to the site, Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the Polavaram project and later inspected the Hill View Helipad, where he was briefed on the project's progress by officials. The Chief Minister also conducted a review meeting with authorities and contractors, discussing ways to expedite the work.

The Polavaram project was originally allotted a budget of 12,150 crore rupees for its first phase, with 2,150 crore rupees already released by the central government. Despite these releases, Naidu criticized the delayed progress made by the YSRCP government, which he said completed only 3.5% of the civil works, while the previous government had accomplished 71.3%.

Naidu emphasized that the construction of the diaphragm wall will begin on January 2, 2025, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. He made it clear that by 2025, the project must be in a position to store water. The Chief Minister also outlined plans to complete the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package by 2026 and set an October 2026 target for the overall completion of the project.

Addressing the challenges with other states regarding river linkages, Naidu stated that steps were being taken to resolve these disputes. He also expressed his deep sorrow over the destruction caused by the YSRCP, noting that had the TDP remained in power, the project would have been completed by 2021. He ended with a powerful statement, accusing one individual of sabotaging the project due to "stupidity and demon-like behavior."

The Polavaram project, which is vital for the state's irrigation and water supply needs, continues to be a key priority for Naidu's government, despite the many hurdles and challenges it has faced over the years.