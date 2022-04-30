Police are asked to quickly solve Dendaka case: Vanitha

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Saturday chaired a press conference. During the press conference the Home Minister discussed on various issues.

Responding to the burnt dead body of an unidentified woman found in Dendaka on Saturday, she said that police are directed to investigate on woman identification. She said that police were asked to form teams for investigation and nab the culprits as early as possible. The police are informing the Home Ministry on every issue. The police are asked to work on the case at the earliest. The Home Minister assured that justice will be done to the woman and her family.

Earlier in the day, the police on Saturday recovered a burnt dead body of a woman in an isolated place in Dendaka on Saturday morning. The police said that the woman might have been molested and then burnt. The woman's identification is yet to be known, said the police. The police have registered a case and began investigation. The woman's dead body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating on the whereabouts of the victim and the culprits.