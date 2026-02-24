Police conduct ‘visible policing’ drive

Tirupati: To build a crime-free society, the police personnel, under the directions of SP L Subba Rayudu, conducted extensive ‘Visible Policing’ programmes across the district. These special measures aim to enhance public security and prevent crimes.

Under the supervision of DSPs, CIs and SIs, police personnel carried out foot patrols and vehicle checks in key junctions, crowded areas, near schools, villages, and urban zones on Monday. They focused on suspicious persons and vehicles to tighten security.The teams also raised awareness among people and youth about various scams, including cyber frauds, online tricks, digital arrest scams, and loan app frauds. They advised the public not to respond to suspicious calls, links, or messages, and never to share personal bank details with anyone.Police urged two-wheeler riders to always wear helmets, use seat belts, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, and follow traffic signals. They stressed that wearing a helmet is not just a legal requirement but essential for personal safety and life protection. The district police are committed to building a crime-free society with public cooperation. Public are requested to report any suspicious activities immediately to dial 112.