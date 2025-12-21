Police dept launches digital welfare loan system for its employees

Vijayawada: Director general of police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Saturday launched a fully automated and digitalised welfare loan processing system for police personnel, marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the AP police department at the DGP headquarters in Mangalagiri.

On the occasion, the DGP sanctioned a welfare loan of Rs 3 lakh to a police employee and ensured instant disbursement through the new system, providing timely support for his daughter’s marriage. Earlier, the manual process for sanctioning and disbursing welfare loans used to take nearly three months. With the introduction of the automated system, the entire process has now been streamlined and reduced to within a day, subject to verification of the documents submitted by the employee.

The initiative is part of the Automated Police Online Information System (APOLIS), a comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform designed to automate administrative functions across the DGP Office, unit offices, battalions, special units, and their subsidiary offices. APOLIS aims to usher in paperless e-governance supported by advanced analytics for efficient, transparent, and time-bound service delivery in police administration. The platform will also be integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools to enable data-driven decision-making. The department envisions that most employee-centric services will soon be delivered in a fully automated digital mode through APOLIS.

The DGP also launched the APOLIS mobile application, enabling police personnel to conveniently access services such as applying for welfare loans and leave, viewing payslips, medical reports, and details of the police salary package, including medical and accidental insurance benefits. Additional DGP (law and order) N Madhusudan Reddy, IGP Ch Srikanth, DIG (welfare and sports) Anbu Rajan and other senior IPS officers attended the event.