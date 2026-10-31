Police flag march held in Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram: To ensure peaceful, free and impartial municipal elections on November 1 and instill public confidence, district SP S Satish Kumar led a police flag march in Dharmavaram on Friday. The procession moved from College Circle to Gandhi Circle, involving officers and personnel from Dharmavaram sub-division along with a special police party.

Elections will cover 48 wards, 45 polling locations and 134 stations. About 10–11 locations have been classified as sensitive or hyper-sensitive and placed under special surveillance. Roughly 300 personnel have been deployed across the municipality. Authorities are closely monitoring rowdy-sheeters and troublemakers; bind-over proceedings have been initiated against several individuals and notices issued to those linked to past election-related cases.

The SP Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act are in force, prohibiting gatherings of more than four persons. Anyone attempting to incite riots, threaten voters, create disturbances or disrupt polling will face immediate arrest and judicial custody. Voters have been advised to queue orderly and leave polling centres promptly after casting their votes. Inducement or obstruction of voters will invite legal action.

SP Satish Kumar appealed for public cooperation to maintain a peaceful atmosphere. DSPs, CIs, SIs and APSP personnel also took part in the march.