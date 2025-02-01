Poll notification to be released on Feb 3

Eluru: With election code of conduct came into effect in Eluru district as part of the combined Godavari District Graduate MLC Constituency elections, Election officer and district collector K Vetri Selvi has issued orders appointing nodal officers to manage the election process.

She appointed the nodal officers as follows: Law and order, district security plan (District SP), implementation of model code of conduct, ballot boxes (ZP CEO), first aid centres, implementation of Covid rules (DMHO), details for recruitment of election staff (DEO), conduct of election training programmes (ZP Deputy CEO, DWAMA PD), transport management (DTC), randomization webcasting, cyber security, IT related matters (District Informatics Officer (NIC), ADIO, EDM), reports (Special Deputy Collector, Civil Supplies), postal ballot paper (SC Corporation ED), ballot paper printing (Tribal Welfare S DC), media (DIPRO), voters list (DRO), arrangements for election observers (District Excise Officer, Eluru RDO), polling staff welfare management (District Civil Supplies Manager), Facilities (SE Panchayat Raj),

Call Centre, Grievance Redressal (District Minority Welfare Officer), Help Desk (Deputy Director of Adult Education).

The election notification will be released on February 3, the last date for receipt of nominations is February 10, scrutiny of nominations will be on February 11, the deadline for withdrawal of nominations will be on February 13, polling will be on February 27, and counting of election votes will be taken up on March 3.