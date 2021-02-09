Polling in first phase of panchayat elections started in Prakasam district

Ongole: The polling for the first phase of the panchayat elections started in Prakasam district, peacefully. The voters started to form queues at the polling booths around 06.00 AM in some villages, though the scheduled start of polling is at 06.30 AM and concludes at 03.30 PM. The election officials announced that voters with high temperatures and COVID positive people will be allowed to vote after 02.30 PM separately, by providing PPE kits and the counting begins at 04.00 PM.

In Prakasam district, notice is issued for the election of 227 sarpanches and 2324 ward members. In them, no nominations are received for 2 ward member positions, while 35 sarpanches and 907 ward members are unanimously elected. A total of 511 candidates are contesting for the 192 sarpanch positions and 3001 people are in race for the 1415 ward member seats.

The district election officials has identified 2087 polling stations for the first phase and 1793 big and 830 medium ballot boxes for the polling today. They appointed 80 first ROs, 227 second ROs, 80 AROs, 2087 POs, 36 zonal officers, 80 route officers, 349 micro observers, and 2192 other polling staff along with 126 webcasting personnel to conduct the election. They also provided 28852 masks, 2365 bottles of sanitizers, 3500 thermal scanners, and 14426 hand gloves as part of the Covid protective material to the polling staff.

The police department notified that 133 of the polling stations as sensitive and another 126 as hyper sensitive polling stations in the total of 2087 polling stations for the first phase panchayat elections in the district. The department announced that 3 Additional SPs, 13 DSPs, 30 CIs/RIs, 148 SIs/RSIs, 818 ASIs/ARSIs/HCs, 1700 PCs, 700 Home Guards are on duty across the district for this panchayat election. The police officials also said that they have appointed 1024 village women protection securities, 22 tribal welfare officers, 57 BC welfare, 83 SC welfare officials, 893 teachers, 288 PETs and 740 engineering assistants, 90 APSP, 20 Octopus, 138 personnel from PTC, Vigilance & Enforcement, ACB, Transco, RTC, Fire Department, Forest Department, Legal & Metrology and Marine departments as para-police for the peaceful conduct of the elections.