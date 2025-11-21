Polytechnic students shine at district youth festival

Kadiri: District youth festival was held at STS&N Government Degree College here on Thursday, where students from Government Polytechnic College achieved remarkable success.

In science projects category, polytechnic students secured first, second and third prizes. College Principal K Rama, along with Heads of Departments P Bhaskar, Saharabanu, and Mahaboob Basha, congratulated the winning students for their innovation, preparation, and confident presentation.

Staff AR Govardhan Naidu, Venkatasubbaih, Pramod, Narayana Reddy, Baba Reddy, Sumalatha, and several students participated in the programme.