Portal for women’s complaints soon

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja said that an online portal would be launched soon to ensure quick and confidential resolution of women’s issues across the state. She said the initiative was designed to help women and girls who may not be able to approach the commission in person, allowing them to register complaints and track their status online.

Participating in a spotlight session jointly organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Women’s Study Centre and the AP Women’s Commission at KBN College here, on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child on Friday, Sailaja interacted with students and answered questions on women’s safety, social media harassment, and legal awareness. The session was moderated by Marapu Trust chairman R Suyaj.

Speaking on the occasion, Sailaja emphasised that Girl Child Day is observed on October 11 every year and it should not be confined to a single celebration but should inspire year-round awareness programmes to ensure social change. She said awareness seminars across the state are helping women and girls gain confidence to pursue education and employment without fear. The chairperson warned that strict action would be taken against anyone, boys or girls, who commit atrocities against women or engage in cyber harassment.