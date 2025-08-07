Prepaid auto-rickshaw service at Simhachalam railway station

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, in collaboration with the Visakhapatnam city police launched prepaid auto-rickshaw services at Simhachalam railway station here on Wednesday to enhance passenger convenience and safety.

This facility, already operational at Visakhapatnam and Duvvada stations, aims to streamline last-mile connectivity for rail commuters.

Dedicated prepaid counters have been set up at these stations, enabling passengers, pilgrims and tourists to pay fares in advance for their destinations.

This transparent process eliminates fare negotiations and ensures passengers know the exact amount payable before starting their journey.

The service at Simhachalam railway station was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Lalit Bohra and City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi in the presence of members from the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Auto Drivers Welfare Association and officials from the railway and police departments.

Over 20 auto-rickshaws are currently associated with the service.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Bohra highlighted that “This system offers passengers a clear fare structure, assuring transparency and a secure journey within city limits.”

City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that all vehicles in the prepaid service are equipped with GPS tracking systems to enhance passenger safety under the surveillance of Andhra Pradesh Police.