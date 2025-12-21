Preserve tribal culture and arts for future generations

Tirupati: The three-day Tribal National Cultural Festival commenced Saturday at Tribal Bhavan in Tirupati, marking 8th anniversary of Banjara Jan Sangh. Former Minister Parasa Ratnam and DMHO Balakrishna Naik inaugurated the event, praising leader Hari Chouhan Naik for his dedicated service to tribal welfare and the preservation of traditional arts.

Addressing the gathering, speakers emphasised the importance of education and cultural preservation, urging the youth to carry forward their rich heritage. Hari Chouhan Naik noted that the festival aims to revive fading rituals and support tribal art groups.

The celebration featured vibrant performances, including Dinsa, Kuchipudi, and Bharathanatyam. To encourage excellence, the organization honored 40 outstanding tribal students with medals and cash prizes, while participating artists received mementos. The event highlights a collective commitment to ensuring tribal traditions thrive for future generations.