Prior permission must for pandals

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao clarified that it is mandatory to obtain permissions for setting up Ganesh pandals and stalls, and no one is required to pay any fines or fees for setting up pandals. He suggested that permissions should be obtained through the single window system introduced by the state government. He informed that individuals planning to organise Ganesh festivals should form a committee in advance and obtain permissions through the single window system at https://ganeshutsav.net.

He mentioned that this system allows easy permissions for organising Ganesh festivals, setting up pandals, conducting processions, and performing immersions. He suggested the committees visit the website and click a new application, enter a mobile number, and verify via OTP to open the application window. Details should be filled in the application form.

After submission, the concerned police will inspect the site and grant permissions. Committee members can visit https://ganeshutsav.net/applicationStatus, enter their mobile number, and download the no objection certificate along with a QR code containing the rules to be followed.

The downloaded NOC & QR code should be printed, laminated, and kept at the pandal. Officers conducting inspections will check these.

He advised that people organising Ganesh idols and processions must strictly follow police instructions to ensure the festival is celebrated in a peaceful environment.