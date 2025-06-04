Promoting and preserving Kuchipudi with passion

Vijayawada: In the heart of Vijayawada, where tradition and modernity blend seamlessly, the Gonugunta family stands out as a beacon of classical excellence. Gonugunta Saila Sree and her daughters, Satyanandini and Ramya Sahithi, are not just preserving the art of Kuchipudi, but passionately promoting it through performance, pedagogy, and innovation. ‘The Hans India’ interacted with this family.

Gonugunta Saila Sree, the guiding force of the family, born in 1975 to K Nageswara Rao and Varalakshmi Sujatha. She devoted her life to Kuchipudi. Trained under legendary gurus like Lanka Annapurna, Dhanalakshmi, Josyula Sitarama Sastry, and Vedantam Radheshyam, she embodies tradition and excellence. She was a double diploma holder in dance. Saila Sree is widely respected as a performer, choreographer, and guru.

In 1998, she founded Sri Nrutya Kala Nilayam, a Kuchipudi dance academy that has since become a cradle for nurturing young talent. Under her guidance, the institution has trained scores of students, many of whom have received HRD and CCRT scholarships, and have excelled in national-level competitions. Her dance troupe has performed across India, from Assam to Kerala, Mumbai to Odisha, and in temples and cultural festivals throughout the country. Her choreographed productions, such as ‘Goda Kalyanam’ and ‘Girija Kalyanam’, have earned her accolades like Nrutya Ratna, Natya Kala Tapaswi, and Natya Priya. Her students regularly grace esteemed stages, including the Prapancha Telugu Mahasabhalu, Assam Cultural Federation (Silchar), Bharata Muni Dance Festivals, and Margazhi Festivals of Tamil Nadu.

Gonugunta Satyanandini, the scholar-performer, following in her mother’s footsteps with her own distinct voice was born in 1999. A natural dancer from childhood, her journey began under her mother’s watchful eye and later continued with advanced training under Vedantam Radhesyam and Vempati Ravi Shankar. Despite holding a degree in Mechanical Engineering and working in the corporate sector, her commitment to Kuchipudi remains unwavering.

Satyanandini holds a diploma in Yakshaganam from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and is currently preparing to pursue a PhD in dance. With over two decades of performance experience, she dazzled audiences at prominent venues such as the Mumbai Telugu Mahasabha, CCRT (New Delhi), and the Bharatamuni Dance Festival. As a choreographer, she crafted compelling ballets like ‘Nauka Charitam’ and ‘Stree’. Her artistry has been recognised through titles like Nritya Koumudi, Nritya Priya, and Natya Virinchi, along with a gold medal from prestigious competitions in Hyderabad. She has also been honoured by Drushya Vedika for her contributions to the arts. Beyond dance, Satyanandini harbours a deep interest in theatre, having acted in plays such as ‘Kanakapushya Ragam’ and ‘Danta Vedantam’, reflecting her versatile artistic spirit.

Gonugunta Ramya Sahithi, the emerging torchbearer, the youngest in the family, born in 2001, is an accomplished performer and a promising scholar. She is currently pursuing her Master of Performing Arts (MPA) at the Central University of Hyderabad. Beginning her training under her mother and later continuing with Guru Vedantam Radheshyam, Ramya’s dedication was recognised early with the CCRT Scholarship in 2016.

A graded artiste of Doordarshan Hyderabad, Ramya has already performed in over 700 solo and group shows across the country. Her consistent presence in national festivals and her mature stage presence mark her as one of the rising stars in the classical dance circuit.

As the conversation with this extraordinary family came to a close, their shared dream became clear: to establish a new dance institution rooted in systematic, high-quality training, blending tradition with contemporary pedagogy. Both Satyanandini and Ramya Sahithi expressed a strong desire to promote not only dance but also theatre, continuing their family’s artistic legacy while paving new paths for future generations.

The Gonugunta family’s journey is a testament to what passion, discipline, and generational dedication can achieve. In a world that’s constantly changing, their art stands timeless.