Property registration in Samalkot comes to a halt

Samalkot (Kakinada District): The registrations of properties came to a screeching halt at Samalkot sub-registrar office, Kakinada district, making people frustrated. Due to cropping up of technical problems, the officials were unable to issue any documents to the people for the last few days.

Normally registration of property documents takes an hour or so at the sub-registrar office, but it is taking several days due to a technical glitch in the main server.

No one is cared to solve this technical problem.

Even if the server functions, then the printers are not at all functioning. People are waiting for longer hours, even days for their registration. After waiting for days in vain, people are getting frustrated. The sub-registrar office officials are advising them to go to Mee Seva centers as they are facing technical glitch in their office.

People alleged that there is no display of the notice board mentioning that printers as well as servers are not working. Unexpected power failure in the office due to incessant torrential rains is another problem. Without power, the process ceases and people are expressing their ire owing to the lack of registration process.

Another problem people are facing is leakage from the slab of the waiting hall of the sub-registrar office. They are getting drenched whenever it rains. Even then they are not budging from their seats, hoping that their work will be done. There are many allegations that the staff is not available for answering their queries.

G Phanendra Kumar from Kakinada said that he came to the office to obtain a Market Value Certificate and has been waiting for it for the last one week. The officials told him that printers are not functioning and hence the EC couldn't be issued immediately. They also suggested to him to go to Mee Seva Centre in case of any urgency to get the documents.

Sub-Registrar E Lakshmi admitted the fact that servers and printers are not functioning in their office. She explained that since many people have been applying through online, pressure on the servers has resulted in the technical problem. She added that many people are coming to the office as it happens on Monday and hence there is great rush.

Lakshmi said servers will function occasionally, but the printers are not at all working, causing undue delay. The Sub-Registrar said that she had already informed the problem to the higher authorities and expecting the new printers soon. Lakshmi assured the problem will be solved very shortly.