Provide details of SC sub-castes in govt departments: Rajiv Mishra

Kurnool: Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, member of the one-man Commission, directed the officials concerned to provide detailed and comprehensive information about SC sub-castes in various government departments.

Mishra held a meeting with district officials regarding categorisation of SC sub-castes at Sunaina Auditorium in the Collectorate on Thursday. Later, he received petitions from individuals and organisations on this subject.

Rajiv Mishra mentioned that the State government established the Commission following Supreme Court’s order on August 1, 2024, to examine SC sub-castes classification. He said meetings with district officials at all former district headquarters in the State and the collection of petitions from individuals and organisations is being carried out.

The commission will compile its recommendations based on detailed information collected from various government departments on SC sub-castes. Mishra emphasised the importance of comprehensive data related to employment, education, and representation in crucial sectors, including socio-economic, political, and educational aspects. He instructed officials to adhere to the provided proforma, ensure data accuracy, and avoid errors.

Mishra specifically directed the DRDA Project Director to provide details about self-help groups in the district, categorised by sub-caste. Additionally, officials were instructed to compile comprehensive details of beneficiaries of all central and state government schemes.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha urged officials to provide detailed information on SC sub-castes. He briefed the commission about statistics based on 2011 census related to SC communities.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, DRO C Venkata Narayanamma, District Social Welfare Officer Tulasi Devi, and others attended the meeting.