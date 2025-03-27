  • Menu
Provide internet to 20 L homes; CM to collectors

Provide internet to 20 L homes; CM to collectors
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the collectors’ conference on the second day at the Secretariat on Wednesday

  • Says the state govt is determined to facilitate work from home facility for women
  • Stressing the need for increasing per capita income, notes that Visakha stands first in per capital income while Srikakulam registers lowest
  • Suggests to collectors to focus on value addition to horticulture crops by following best practices as Rayalaseema is top in horticulture exports

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed district collectors to provide internet facility to 20 lakh houses in the state as the state government is determined to provide an opportunity of work from home for women and large number of women are coming forward to utilise the opportunity.

Addressing collectors’ conference on second day at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need for increasing per capita income. Reviewing the development plans of Sri Sathyasai, Nandyal and Anantapur districts, the Chief Minister said that these districts have abundant opportunities in development of horticulture and livestock.

He said Andhra Pradesh stands in first place in horticulture especially Anantapur, Nandyal , Kurnool, Sathyasai and YSR Kadapa districts. He said collectors should focus on value addition to crops by following best practices. He said collectors should concentrate on providing cold storage and marketing facilities for horticulture sector.

The Chief Minister said that Rayalaseema region has high potential for industrial development too. He said collectors should turn Kurnool, Anantapur and Hindupur as industrial zone.

The Chief Minister said that Visakha district stands first in highest per capita income in the state by securing more than state average per capita income. He said Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharamaraju district are in the second place in per capita income.

He expressed concern over lowest per capita income in Srikakulam district and stressed the need for increasing the per capita income of people by encourage agricultural and industrial sectors.

