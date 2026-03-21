Rail connectivity boost for Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: Civilaviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that the government is according top priority to sustainable infrastructure and enhanced connectivity and Srikakulam district’s railway infrastructure is going to be transformed.

Flagging off the newly-introduced halt of Visakhapatnam-Gunupur passenger train at Harishchandrapur railway station in Kotabommali mandal in the presence of agriculture minister K Atchannaidu, and divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra and other dignitaries, the Union minister stressed that the new halt would enhance travel convenience of the passengers in rural areas and strengthen railway connectivity in the region.

The Union minister stated that expanding rail access and introducing new halts form part of the improved public transport infrastructure.

“Next, the government would take up development of approach roads to the station and also provide solar power lights to improve amenities,” the Union minister informed, expressing gratitude to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning the halt at Harishchandrapur.

In a concrete move aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and improving rail connectivity in the region, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has introduced an experimental stoppage of Visakhapatnam – Gunupur-Visakhapatnam passenger train (58506/58505) at Harishchandrapur PH (HCM) and Rourkela – Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani express (18117) at Pathapatnam (PHM) railway stations.

The experimental stoppage was inaugurated at 8.33 am on Friday.

Further, the experimental stoppage was inaugurated at Pathapatnam station at 11.51 am by the civil aviation minister, MLAs Mamidi Govinda Rao, R K Panigrahi, among others.

The initiative is expected to greatly benefit passengers from the region and surrounding areas by providing improved access to Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and intermediate destinations. Keeping the long-standing demand of local rail users and public representatives in view, the stoppage has been introduced on an experimental basis.

This apart, experimental halt to the train Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam express (18525 ) is provided at Mandasa Road (MMS) station at 10.38 am by civil aviation minister along with Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha.