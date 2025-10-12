Rain Forecast for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Centre has announced that scattered rain is expected in several districts of Telangana on Sunday, October 12, due to persistent surface circulation. Districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet are likely to experience rainfall, while additional areas including Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal may also see precipitation in the upcoming days. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has indicated a wider chance of rain across many districts, including Hyderabad, over the next four days, with warnings of potential heavy rainfall prompting local residents to remain vigilant.

In Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued alerts for various districts due to the impact of a nearby surface cyclone. Light to moderate rains, accompanied by thunder, are expected in Alluri Seetharamaraju, Prakasam, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Furthermore, warnings have been issued regarding sudden thunderstorms and lightning, urging the public to exercise caution during rainfall.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has predicted ongoing rain for the next three days in Andhra Pradesh, particularly on the north coast, with expectations of heavy rains in many areas. Winds are anticipated to reach speeds of 30 to 40 km/h. The APSDMA has confirmed that rainfall will be widespread across the state, especially in Rayalaseema, where heavy downpours are expected. Residents are advised to stay alert and prepared for sudden weather changes.