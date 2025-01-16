Rajamahendravaram: Cockfights held as no fear of law during Sankranti

Rajamahendravaram: Despite police warnings and legal restrictions, cockfights were held rampantly during Sankranti and Kanuma festivities.

According to reliable sources, leaders from local levels reportedly granted permission to conduct cockfights lasting from a week to ten days in several villages in East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, and West Godavari districts.

Cockfights were organised in over 50 arenas in mandals like Rajamahendravaram, Seethanagaram, Korukonda, Devipatnam, Anaparthi, Rangampeta, Kakinada, Prathipadu, Kovvur, Gopalapuram, Ravulapalem, Mandapeta, Tuni, Bhimavaram, Polavaram, Mummidivaram, Allavaram, Undi, Tadepalligudem, and Nidadavole.

In some arenas, galleries were built for spectators, and arrangements for gambling and dice games were visible. Alcohol flowed freely, and thousands of people gathered to witness these events.

In some places, demand for the meat of roosters that lost or died in the fights surged, leading to buyers competing for it. The meat of roosters killed in the fights (Kosa) was sold at high prices, ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per kg. Makeshift stalls, food vendors, and gambling setups also thrived near the cockfight arenas.

At Rajamahendravaram, tents were set up in Pidimgoyyi and Satellite City for these events. Similar activities were reported in Punyaksetram and Katheru villages, where the cockfights continued with zeal.

In D Muppavaram village of Nidadavole mandal, cockfights drew bets worth millions of rupees. In Gopalapuram mandal, 11 arenas were set up, with a stadium-like arrangement in Velachintalagudem accommodating around 5,000 people. Devarapalli and Nallajerla mandals saw cockfights held even at night under special lighting arrangements.

In Kadiyam mandal of Rajamahendravaram Rural constituency, cockfights were organised on a grand scale. Private banks set up stalls near the arenas to facilitate UPI transactions for seamless payments.

At the Karapa arena near Kakinada Rural, prizes such as a Mahindra Thar Jeep were announced for winners of 60 fights. In Amalapuram, Bullet bikes were offered, and in Mandapeta, Honda Activa scooters were given prizes for winning 15 fights.