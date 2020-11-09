Rajamahendravaram : Separate district for Rampachodavaram demanded

Rajamahendravaram : Rampachodavaram Zilla Sadhana Samithi (RZSS) came into existence at Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district to get separate district for Rampachodavaram as headquarters.

RZSS leaders are demanding the government not to tag Rampachodavaram division in Araku Parliamentary Constituency which is nearly 250 kms away from the divisional headquarters.

Though Rampachodavaram falls under Araku Parliamentary Constituency, it is not convenient for the tribal people of 11 mandals of Rampachodavaram division to rush to Araku, if it is made district headquarters. It will take nearly 12 hours to reach Araku and the tribal people have to bear heavy expenses, which is a difficult task.

At about 1.4 lakh tribal people are living in the 11 mandals and separate tribal district Rampachodavaram as headquarters was a long pending demand, they averred.

Earlier, Rampachodavaram division had seven mandals and after bifurcation of the state, the number of mandals increased to 11 with the merging of four mandals from Telangana state, they added.

A massive dharna will be held at ITDA office Rampachodavaram in this regard and a memorandum was submitted to ITDA project officer with the demand. RZSS will fight until the government fulfils its justifiable demand.