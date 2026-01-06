Rajpath Infracon launches bid to set Guinness World Records on NH-544G

Puttaparthi: Pune-based Rajpath Infracon Private Limited on Monday formally launched an ambitious bid to create four Guinness World Records during the construction of National Highway-544G, part of Bengaluru–Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

The initiative coincides with the centenary celebrations of Sri Bhagawan Sathya Sai Baba.

The record attempts were inaugurated at Package-2 of the project, located between Vanavolu and Vanakarakunta, after traditional prayers at 9.30 am. Puttaparthi Rural MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trustee Managing Director RJ Ratnakar, former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, NHAI Regional Officer RK Singh and Rajpath Infracon CMD Jagadish Kadam, along with family members, participated in the ceremony. Addressing the gathering, CMD Jagadish Kadam said the company had earlier entered India Book of Records by laying 39.691 km of bituminous concrete road in 24 hours and later achieved a Guinness World Record by constructing 75-km single-lane road on NH-53. Building on that success, Rajpath Infracon has now undertaken an unprecedented attempt to secure four Guinness World Records on a single greenfield highway project.

General Manager Purushottam Gangadhar stated that the company aims to continuously construct a 52-km stretch of bituminous road over seven days without interruption.

The project also involves record attempts for the longest road constructed in 24 hours and the highest volume of bituminous concrete used in a day. Over 600 engineers and workers are engaged in the effort.

Former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy and MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy expressed confidence that the project would succeed.