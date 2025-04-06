Ramateertham decked up for Ramanavami

Ramateertham (Vizianagaram): Ramateertham temple, which is a prominent Sri Ramalayam in North Andhra districts is fully decked up for Srirama Navami celebrations to be held on Sunday.

This is one of the oldest temples in the State and the devotees believe that Lord Srirama along with Seetha devi, Hanuma and Lakshmana has spent some days here.

Peoplec from North Andhra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal will visit the temple and participate in the celestial wedding of Lord Srirama and Goddess Sita. On the occasion, the temple authorities have provided additional barricades and queue lines. Drinking water is being provided for the devotees and tents have been erected.

RTC is running special buses to the temple to clear the rush from various areas of the district. Pushkarini is made ready to conduct Teppotsavam and other devotional activities here. Temple premises has been decorated with floral garlands and glittering electrical lightings. District administration including Collector Dr B R Ambedkar and others have reviewed the arrangements and SP Vakul Jindal has visited the area and tightened the security and instructed the police officials to take strict measures to clear the rush and regularise the vehicular traffic.

Meanwhle, the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) has sent silk robes to Lord Srirama on the occasion of the Lord’s Kalyanotsavam on Sunday.