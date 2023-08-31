Rampachodavaram: Demand to drop cases against tribals

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): The Adivasi JAC alleged that the police filed illegal cases against the tribals who agitated for the solvation of their problems in Kutravada village of Maredumilli mandal on August 18. The JAC leaders claimed that the tribals demanded laying roads, withdrawal of the decision to add Boya Valmiki caste to the ST list, and impose restrictions on movement in agency villages by MLC Anantha Babu, the accused in the Dalit driver murder case.

JAC leaders K Srinivasu, K Adireddy, P Pandu Dora, Matla Krishna Reddy, and others alleged that 11 tribal youths have been illegally charged with false accusations. They alleged that MLC Anantha Babu was behind this inappropriate action by the police.

Anantha Babu scared the employees of all the departments in the agency and kept them under his control. The JAC has made it clear that they will not accept the dominance of Anantha Babu in the agency area.

They alleged that Anantha Babu had cheated the government through fake caste certificates and enjoyed the ZPTC and MPP posts. They warned that if the illegal cases against 11 people are not withdrawn immediately, they will stage a protest in front of the police station.