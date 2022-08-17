Rampachodavaram: Tribal villagers still live in dark even after 75 yrs of Independence

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): When the entire country was illuminated on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is sad that many villages and tribals are still languishing in darkness. Seven villages in Ananthagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district still living in the dark without electricity even after 75 years of Independence. About 2,000 tribals live in these small and hilly villages that come under Paderu ITDA. There is no power connection to Rompalli and NR Puram Panchayat bordering villages Buriga, Chinna Konela, Bhogija, Simidi Palli, Danger Vaali, Rayapadu and Gudem.

Solar power plants were established for 618 habitations under Paderu ITDA in 2013. But the villagers said that these plants were damaged at many places within two or three years. In 2020, CPM leader K Govinda Rao submitted an RTI application to the Paderu APEPDCL Superintending Engineer explaining the condition of these villages. In his reply, the SE informed that solar plants are in use in 230 villages and estimates have been made for laying electricity lines to provide grid connection to 250 villages. But this work has not taken place since many years.

Project Officer Ronanki Gopala Krishna personally visited these hilly villages on February 26, 2022. After walking for 15 kms, he reached the villages and noticed the plight of the villagers. He explained to the villagers that there is a delay in getting forest clearance and soon electricity lines will be laid and power will be supplied. The tribals criticised that even after six months, the work was not started. They complained that they don't have even minimum facilities and only darkness accompanies them from dusk to dawn.

Boorugu Appalaraju, a member of Kompally Panchayat Ward, said that they have to walk more than 10 km to watch TV or to charge their cell phones. He said the children of his village are not getting married due to no power supply. They have to celebrate festivals in the light of firewood.

CPM leader Govinda Rao said that in the wake of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the villagers of Chinna Konela observed Independence Day as Jana Jagarana programme under the light of Kagadas (traditional torch light) at midnight of Monday.

The villagers alleged that lack of coordination between the government departments and negligence towards them could be the reason for this delay.

ITDA Project Officer R Gopala Krishna briefed 'The Hans India' about the condition of these villages and expressed hope that the situation would be improved soon. He said forest clearance became inevitable as these villages are in the lowland forest area. Officials of various departments also conducted a joint survey and took quick decisions, he said.