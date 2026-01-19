Ratha Saptami to be observed at Tirumala on Jan 25

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Surya Jayanthi, the sacred festival of Ratha Saptami will be observed at Tirumala on January 25. On the occasion, Sri Malayappa Swamy will take procession on seven different vahanams along the Mada Streets of the temple, granting darshan to devotees.

Ratha Saptami, also known as Magha Saptami, falls on the Shukla Paksha Saptami of the holy Magha month. According to the Vedas, this highly sacred day marks the birth of Surya, who bestowed knowledge upon the entire world. Anticipating a large influx of devotees on this occasion, TTD has made elaborate arrangements. Ratha Saptami is also popularly referred to as the Mini Brahmotsavams.

Details of Vahana Sevas:

5.30 am to 8 am (sunrise at 6.45 am) – Surya Prabha Vahanam, 9 am to 10 am – Chinna Sesha Vahanamm 11 AM to 12 noon – Garuda Vahanam, 1 PM to 2 PM – Hanumantha Vahanam, 2 PM to 3 PM – Chakra Snanam, 4 PM to 5 PM – Kalpavriksha Vahanam, 6 PM to 7 PM – Sarvabhoopala Vahanam and

8 PM to 9 PM – Chandra Prabha Vahanam.

Cancellation of Arjitha Sevas: In view of the festival, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be cancelled. However, Suprabhatam, Thomala Seva, and Archana will be performed in Ekantham.