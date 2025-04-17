Recovery time after liver transplantation reduced

Vijayawada: Manipal Hospital in association with South Asian Liver Institute for the first time in the country introduced enhanced recovery after surgery which allows the patients to be discharged within five days after liver transplantation.

Addressing the media, noted liver surgeon Prof Dr Tom Cherian said that the enhanced recovery after surgery would help the patients to save on time and cost.

The 20 to 30 per cent reduction in hospital stay will help reduce the currently high cost of transplants, he added.

Cluster director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi appealed to people to encourage cadaver organ donation in the larger interest of the patients who need liver for transplantation.

Due to religious beliefs people are averse to organ donation in case of brain dead patients, he said.

Admitting that the cost of liver transplantation is a bit high, he said the financial condition should not be a constraint for the operation. There are many ways to overcome it including the chiefminister’s relief fund.