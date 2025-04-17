Live
- B’luru molestation case: Accused hid for 10 days with help from home guard girlfriend
- Gemini Live’s Screen and Camera Sharing Now Free for All Android Users
- India to grow by 6.5 pc in 2025 amid global slump: UN report
- Tension at Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's house
- Grand Alliance's meeting in Patna today; Tejashwi's leadership may be finalised
- IPL 2025: Du Plessis needs to be checked by physios for availability against GT, says Axar
- Rahul Gandhi on two-day US visit from April 21
- Kurnool to lead in literacy: DRO
- Abhishek Nayar, T. Dilip, Soham Desai likely to be removed from India men’s support staff: Sources
- Govt unveils ‘Mana Mitra’ on WhatsApp
Recovery time after liver transplantation reduced
Manipal Hospital in association with South Asian Liver Institute for the first time in the country introduced enhanced recovery after surgery which allows the patients to be discharged within five days after liver transplantation.
Vijayawada: Manipal Hospital in association with South Asian Liver Institute for the first time in the country introduced enhanced recovery after surgery which allows the patients to be discharged within five days after liver transplantation.
Addressing the media, noted liver surgeon Prof Dr Tom Cherian said that the enhanced recovery after surgery would help the patients to save on time and cost.
The 20 to 30 per cent reduction in hospital stay will help reduce the currently high cost of transplants, he added.
Cluster director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi appealed to people to encourage cadaver organ donation in the larger interest of the patients who need liver for transplantation.
Due to religious beliefs people are averse to organ donation in case of brain dead patients, he said.
Admitting that the cost of liver transplantation is a bit high, he said the financial condition should not be a constraint for the operation. There are many ways to overcome it including the chiefminister’s relief fund.