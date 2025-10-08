Red alert as thunderstorms, heavy rain set to lash AP till October 11

Vijayawada: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds across parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days, until October 11.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema, while North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema are expected to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching up to 40 km per hour at isolated locations, the IMD said in a press release.

On October 8, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning will continue over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

From October 9 to 11, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema, with thunderstorms and lightning forecast for several parts of the state. Strong surface winds with speeds between 30–40 km per hour are likely at a few places, especially in the northern coastal districts and the Yanam region.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a red alert for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Kakinada districts for Tuesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by lightning in the coming hours.

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for Srikakulam, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharam Raju, Nellore, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nandyal districts, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm), while a yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The APSDMA has cautioned people to remain indoors, avoid taking shelter under trees, and stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions, particularly during the evening hours.