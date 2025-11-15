Regularisation schemes must be implemented efficiently

Kurnool: Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Vishwanath emphasised the need for strict and coordinated implementation of the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) within the corporation limits.

Addressing an open forum held at the Municipal Meeting Hall in SBI Employees Colony on Friday, he interacted with citizens and received various building permission applications.

Later, he conducted a detailed review with the town planning officials.

The Commissioner stated that the State Government had extended an opportunity for regularising buildings and layouts constructed without necessary approvals.

He instructed the officials to ensure that eligible property owners fully utilise BPS and LRS provisions. Field inspections must be intensified to identify unauthorised constructions and deviations from approved plans, followed by issuance of notices.

The deadline for LRS is January 23, 2026, while BPS applications can be submitted until the end of March next year, he noted, urging staff to complete the regularisation process within the stipulated timeline.

Explaining the guidelines, Commissioner Vishwanath said that BPS applications must be submitted within 120 days through licensed technical personnel via the official portal.

Buildings constructed between January 1, 1986 and August 31, 2025 are eligible for regularisation. He clarified that residential structures up to 60 square yards (G+1) are exempt from BPS.

Concessions of 25% on penal fees will apply to constructions raised before December 31, 1997, while notified slum areas will be eligible for a 50% fee concession.

Essential documents include ownership certificates, encumbrance records, market value certificate, approved plan details, recent photographs, and deviation drawings.

For entirely unauthorised buildings, a site plan, built-up area details, indemnity bond, road-widening consent, and a structural stability certificate from a licensed engineer are mandatory.

He made it clear that constructions on government lands, disputed properties, Urban Land Ceiling–affected sites, water bodies, canals, tanks and those violating Coastal Regulation Zone norms are not eligible under the BPS scheme. Deputy City Planner YV Ramana, Town Planning Officer Anjaad Basha, Superintendent Subbanna and other officials participated in the programme.