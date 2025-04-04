Religious fervour marks Haridhra Ghatanam at Vontimitta

Vontimitta/Tirumala: Haridhra Ghatanam, the traditional turmeric powder preparatory ritual was performed with utmost spiritual fervour on the premises of Sri Kodandarama temple at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district on Thursday.

In Hindu Sanatana dharma, any good event or ritual commences with the preparation of turmeric powder.

According to priest Manoj, the turmeric powder which is prepared during the Haridhra Ghatanam is used on various occasions all along the annual Brahmotsavams, including Abhishekam, Kalyanam, preparation of Akshtas and many more rituals.

Hundreds of women devotees, Srivari sevaks participated in this ritual with great enthusiasm and devotion chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ while women employees of TTD offered ‘Sare’ on the auspicious occasion. DyEO Natesh Babu, OSD S V B C Padmavati, priest Veena Raghavacharyulu and others were also present.