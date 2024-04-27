Residents of Korukollu Village Show Overwhelming Support for Congress Party Candidates in Kaikaluru Constituency

Residents of Korukollu village in the Kaikaluru constituency have shown their unwavering support for Eluru Parliamentary Congress Party candidate Ms. Kavuri Lavanya and Kaikaluru Assembly MLA candidate Boddu Noble. As part of the ongoing election campaign, both candidates visited the village today in hopes of securing victory in the upcoming elections.

The residents of Korukollu village enthusiastically welcomed the Congress Party candidates and expressed their confidence in their ability to bring about positive change in the constituency. The villagers highlighted the various development initiatives taken by the Congress Party in the past and expressed their belief that Ms. Kavuri Lavanya and Boddu Noble will continue to work tirelessly for the betterment of the community.

Speaking at the campaign event, the candidates reiterated their commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of the people of Korukollu village and the wider Kaikaluru constituency. They assured the residents that, if elected, they would prioritize infrastructure development, healthcare services, and educational opportunities to improve the overall quality of life in the area.

With the overwhelming support from the residents of Korukollu village, Ms. Kavuri Lavanya and Boddu Noble are optimistic about their chances in the upcoming elections. The Congress Party candidates expressed their gratitude to the villagers for their warm reception and assured them that they would continue to work tirelessly to earn their trust and support.

As the election campaign continues to gain momentum, the residents of Korukollu village remain steadfast in their support for the Congress Party candidates, confident that they will emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.