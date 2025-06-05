Retired IPS Officer AB Venkateswara Rao Takes LawCET Exam

AB Venkateswara Rao, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, recently appeared for the LawCET entrance examination at the Rise Institute in Ongole. Rao's career has been marked by significant controversy, particularly during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, which he claims targeted him with false charges and illegal suspensions.

Throughout his five-year term, Rao faced a total suspension of nearly four years, split into two segments: first from February 8, 2020, to February 7, 2022, and again from June 28, 2022, until his official retirement on May 30, 2024. Despite these challenges, he retired as the Printing and Stationery Commissioner.

In a turn of events following the coalition government's assumption of power, orders were issued to regularise Rao's entire four-year suspension period, allowing him to claim his benefits and entitlements. Now, with his sights set on a new chapter in the legal field, Rao has taken the first step by participating in the LawCET examination.