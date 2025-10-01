Revenue touches Rs 3.4 crore

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri has experienced an overwhelming influx of devotees during the ongoing 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations, which commenced on September 22. To date, over 11 lakh visitors have flocked to the temple to partake in the festivities.

According to temple authorities, the shrine earned an income of Rs 3.40 crore, of which nearly Rs 2.70 crore came from Laddu Prasadam sales alone.

As many as 9.92 lakh devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga during the first eight days. On the ninth day (Tuesday), around 1.10 lakh devotees had darshan of the presiding deity till 7 pm. Officials noted that despite heavy rush, devotees were able to complete darshan within two to three hours in the queue lines.

The temple earned revenue through Rs 100 and Rs 300 darshan tickets, Prasadam sales, and various special poojas including Kumkuma Pooja, Paroksha Pratyeka Chandi Homam, Khadgamala, and Keshakhandana. Authorities further stated that around 3.20 lakh devotees availed the Annaprasadam facility, while nearly 16.50 lakh Laddu Prasadams were sold during the celebrations.