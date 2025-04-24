RGM Engineering College celebrates English Language Day with fervour

Nandyal: RGM College of Engineering and Technology, Nandyal, celebrated English Language Day on Wednesday to honor the legacy of William Shakespeare and to recognize the global importance of the English language. The event was marked by scholarly insight, spirited discussions, and a deep appreciation of literature’s role in shaping communication and critical thinking.

The celebration was graced by Dr G Nagalakshmamma, a distinguished academician from Govt. IASE, Kurnool, who served as the Chief Guest. In her keynote address, Dr Nagalakshmamma inspired the students with her innovative ideas and reflections on the enduring relevance of Shakespeare’s works. Quoting from several of his plays, she emphasized how Shakespeare’s writing encapsulates essential values, social skills, and life lessons that continue to resonate across cultures and generations. She also underlined the significance of English as a ‘lingua franca’, playing a vital role in connecting people from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The event was convened by Prof. Suneetha Yadav, who offered insightful commentary on the literary contributions of William Shakespeare, explaining his unmatched influence on English literature and drama. Dr P Kousar Basha, Head of the Department of English, along with senior faculty members Dr G Kiran Kumar Reddy, Dr AK Gopi Krishna, and other professors, attended the event, lending their support and encouragement to the initiative. As part of the celebration, engaging panel discussions were conducted with the active participation of students and faculty members. The sessions focused on improving language proficiency, public speaking, and communication skills among engineering students, stressing the growing need for strong English language abilities in the global job market. The celebration not only paid tribute to the Bard of Avon.